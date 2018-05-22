NEB T&F: Huskers Gear Up for NCAA West Preliminary Round

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Huskers Gear Up for NCAA West Preliminary Round

Nebraska’s qualifiers to the NCAA West Preliminary Round will compete for a chance to move on to the NCAA Championships this Thursday through Saturday in Sacramento, California. The action at Hornet Stadium gets underway all three days with field events beginning at 2 p.m. (CT). Running events begin Thursday and Friday at 6:30 p.m. (CT) and Saturday at 8 p.m.

Live results for the meet will be available through Flash Results at NCAA.com. FloTrack will provide a video stream to subscribers on each of the three days of competition.

The top 48 athletes in each event in the West region qualified to compete at the regional meet, as well as the 24 best relays. Athletes who finish in the top 12 at the NCAA West Preliminary Round will advance to Eugene, Oregon, for the NCAA Outdoor Championships, June 6-9.

The NU men enter regional competition ranked 18th in the nation in the latest USTFCCCA poll.

Husker Men's Regional Qualifiers (listed by regional seed)

1. Nick Percy, Discus - 205-1 (62.50m)

2. Antoine Lloyd, 110m Hurdles - 13.50

5. Kaiwan Culmer, Triple Jump - 53-11 (16.43m)

7. Landon Bartel, High Jump - 7-2 1/2 (2.20m)

7. Nick Percy, Hammer Throw - 221-1 (67.40m)

7. Luke Siedhoff, 110m Hurdles - 13.72

9. Cody Walton, Javelin - 233-7 (71.21m)

10. Burger Lambrechts Jr., Shot Put - 62-5 (19.02m)

13. Khalil Davis, Discus - 188-4 (57.41m)

14. 4x400-meter Relay - 3:06.94

14. Moujtaba Mohammed, 800m - 1:48.25

15. Carlos Davis, Discus - 187-4 (57.11m)

17. Andy Neal, 400m Hurdles - 50.77

18. Tyler Loontjer, Pole Vault - 17-4 1/2 (5.30m)

19. Ty Moss, 800m - 1:48.70

21. Mike McCann, High Jump - 7-0 1/4 (2.14m)

25. Kino Dunkley, Discus - 183-0 (55.79m)

25. Edward Jeans, Hammer Throw - 207-9 (63.32m)

30. Nick Coghill, Discus - 181-8 (55.38m)

32. Chris Daniels, Hammer Throw - 204-9 (62.42m)

33. Nick Coghill, Shot Put - 59-1 1/4 (18.01m)

38. Kevin Cahoy, Pole Vault - 16-10 1/4 (5.14m)

41. Grant Anderson, High Jump - 6-11 (2.11m)

42. Spencer Powell, Pole Vault - 16-9 1/4 (5.11m)

44. Jace Anderson, Triple Jump - 50-0 3/4 (15.26m)

45. Burger Lambrechts Jr., Discus - 177-1 (53.97m)

48. Zach Podraza, Javelin - 205-0 (62.48m)

Husker Women's Regional Qualifiers (listed by regional seed)

10. Brittni Wolczyk, Javelin - 173-8 (52.93m)

12. Shylia Riley, Long Jump - 20-10 (6.35m)

12. Angela Mercurio, Triple Jump - 43-3 3/4 (13.20m)

14. Alex Meyer, Discus - 179-7 (54.75m)

16. Jasmine Barge, 400m Hurdles - 57.95

17. 4x400-meter Relay - 3:37.20

18. Lakayla Harris, 200m - 23.15

18. Chase Wolinski, Javelin - 166-11 (50.88m)

19. Ieva Turke, Long Jump - 20-7 (6.27m)

20. Toni Tupper, Shot Put - 54-2 3/4 (16.53m)

22. Ieva Turke, Triple Jump - 42-7 (12.98m)

23. 4x100-meter Relay - 45.10

30. Lakayla Harris, 100m - 11.45

35. Alice Akers, Hammer Throw - 193-0 (58.82m)

38. Maddie Holland, Pole Vault - 13-2 1/2 (4.03m)

39. Kierra Griggs, 400m - 53.94A

39. Raynesha Lewis, Long Jump - 20-1 1/2 (6.13m)

42. Reka Czuth, High Jump - 5-9 1/4 (1.76m)

43. Lara Omerzu, High Jump - 5-9 1/4 (1.76m)

43. Quashira McIntosh, 100m - 11.59

45. Danie Plank, Javelin - 150-2 (45.78m)

Three Huskers win Big Ten Outdoor Titles; Men Take Third, Women Tie for Fifth

Husker seniors Kaiwan Culmer, Antoine Lloyd and Nick Percy each captured individual Big Ten outdoor titles, and the NU men took third and the women tied for fifth at the Big Ten Outdoor Championships in Bloomington, Indiana. The Husker men finished with 85 points, just three behind second-place Indiana, while the Husker women totaled 60 points.

The Husker men have finished no lower than third at the Big Ten Outdoor Championships in each of the seven seasons since joining the conference prior to the 2012 season. The Ohio State men won the title with 109 points, while Minnesota won the women’s team race with 134 points.

Percy won the discus for the third year in a row with a mark of 200-10 (61.23m), which came on his second attempt. The Ventnor, England native became the 13th Husker male all-time to win three conference outdoor titles in the same event and the first in an individual event since Carl Myerscough in 2002-04, which was also in the discus. Percy holds the No. 2 mark nationally this season (205-1, 62.50m) heading into the NCAA West Preliminary Round this weekend.

Culmer grabbed Nebraska’s first gold medal of the weekend, as he won the triple jump with a personal-best mark of 53-11 (16.43m). Culmer became the first Husker male to sweep the indoor and outdoor conference triple jump titles since Daniel Roper in 2006. His mark tied for seventh-best in NCAA Division I this season and tied for the second-best wind-legal jump in Husker history. The gold medal was his third at a Big Ten Championships, to go along with the gold he won this indoor season and an indoor triple jump gold as a sophomore in 2016.

Lloyd earned his first 110-meter hurdles title with a personal-best time of 13.50, which ties for the second-fastest wind-legal mark in school history and is the sixth-best time in the nation this season. Lloyd completed the sweep of the indoor 60-meter hurdles and outdoor 110-meter hurdles titles this year, and his 110-meter hurdles conference title was the first by a Husker male since 1995.

For the Husker women, Brittni Wolczyk was the runner-up in the javelin with a season-best throw of 173-8 (52.93m), her third-consecutive top-two finish at the Big Ten meet. Toni Tupper earned the bronze medal in the shot put with a season-best 54-2 3/4 (16.53m) to match her bronze-medal finish at the Big Ten indoor meet this season. Freshman Ieva Turke added a bronze medal in the triple jump, as she posted a personal-best 42-7 (12.98m).

Nebraska’s Big Ten Outdoor Champions

Kaiwan Culmer, Triple Jump

Antoine Lloyd, 110-Meter Hurdles

Nick Percy, Discus

Harris, Percy Collect Weekly Big Ten Honors

The Nebraska track and field team collected two weekly awards from the Big Ten Conference on May 9, as Lakayla Harris was named the Big Ten Women’s Track Athlete of the Week, and Nick Percy was voted the Big Ten Men’s Field Athlete of the Week. Harris won the Nebraska Invitational 200 meters with a wind-aided personal-best time of 23.15 on Saturday at Ed Weir Stadium. Harris’ mark ranks tied for sixth in NU history in any conditions. The Big Ten weekly honor is the first of her career. Percy was the champion of the discus with a mark of 204-5 (62.32m), his second-best throw this season. Percy remains second in the nation in the discus with his season-best mark of 205-1 (62.50m). The honor was the fifth-career weekly honor for the senior from Ventnor, England and the second this season. He also received the honor on March 28 after his season-best throw.

Huskers Earn Highest Preseason Ranking in Last 10 Years

The Nebraska track and field teams began the outdoor season ranked in the top 20 of the USTFCCCA Rankings. The Nebraska men began the season at No. 9, as the Big Red were the highest-ranked Big Ten team in the preseason poll. The Husker women came in at No. 16. Both rankings matched the best preseason outdoor ranking by either Husker team in the last 10 years.

Lloyd Named Big Ten Indoor Track Athlete of the Year; Finishes Second at NCAAs

Senior Antoine Lloyd was named the 2018 Big Ten Indoor Track Athlete of the Year after finishing second in the 60-meter hurdles at the NCAA Indoor Championships with a school-record time of 7.60. A native of Kentwood, Michigan, Lloyd is the first Husker male to be named a Big Ten track or field athlete of the year since the Huskers joined the conference in 2011-12. He achieved first-team All-America honors in the event for the first time and was one of just three Big Ten male athletes to finish in the top three in an event.

Lloyd was the Big Ten indoor champion in the 60-meter hurdles this season for the first time in his career as well. He won that race with a then-personal-best time of 7.68. Lloyd’s PR of 7.60 at the NCAA Championships topped Oladapo Akinmoladun’s 7.61 set in 2014. He finished second only to Florida’s Grant Holloway, the NCAA record holder in the 60-meter hurdles who won the event for the second straight year with a time of 7.47. Lloyd competed in seven 60-meter hurdles finals in 2018 and was the top collegiate finisher in all seven races.

Three Huskers Win B1G Indoor Titles; Men Finish Second

Nebraska track and field seniors Landon Bartel, Kaiwan Culmer and Antoine Lloyd all won individual Big Ten indoor titles, and the Nebraska men’s track and field team came within half a second of capturing the team title at the Big Ten Indoor Championships at the SPIRE Institute.

Heading into the final event of the day, the 4x400-meter relay, Ohio State had 91.5 points and Nebraska had 89.5 points. Needing to outscore the Buckeyes by two points to at least share the team title, the Huskers’ relay of Sam Bransby, Moujtaba Mohammed, Elijah Lucy and Andy Neal ran the second-fastest time in NU indoor history, 3:05.53. But Ohio State finished in 3:05.09 to hold off the Huskers. Nebraska finished second with 93.5 points, while Ohio State won with 101.5 points. The Husker women finished ninth overall with 47.5 points.

Lloyd produced the best race of his career with a personal record of 7.68 to win the 60-meter hurdles title for the first time in his career. Lloyd, whose best finish in the event at the Big Ten meet was third in 2016, ran the third-fastest time in NU history and the No. 4 time in the NCAA this season, which will earn him a spot at the NCAA Indoor Championships for the first time.

Culmer returned to the top of the podium in the triple jump with an indoor personal-best winning mark of 52-9 1/4 (16.08m). The Nassau, Bahamas native was the 2016 indoor champion in the event before finishing fourth last year. Culmer collected his third career Big Ten triple jump medal with his mark, which came on his first attempt and moved him to No. 9 in the nation.

Bartel continued his outstanding indoor season with his second career Big Ten high jump title by clearing 7-2 1/4 (2.19m). Like Culmer, Bartel was the 2016 indoor champion but didn’t reach the medal stand at last year’s indoor meet. Bartel, whose personal best of 7-3 3/4 (2.23m) qualified him for the NCAA Indoor Championships, was the only jumper to clear 7-2 1/4 (2.19m) at the conference meet and did so on his second attempt.

For the Husker women, Angela Mercurio was the runner-up in the triple jump with a mark of 42-2 3/4 (12.87m). Petra Luteran finished second in the high jump with a clearance of 5-11 1/4 (1.81m) on her third attempt. Lakayla Harris was the runner-up in the 60 meters as she matched her personal best of 7.38 that she set in prelims on Friday. Harris also picked up two team points in the 200 meters by finishing seventh in 23.71, a new personal best that ranks eighth in NU indoor history. Jasmine Barge was fifth in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.43.

Nebraska’s Big Ten Indoor Champions

Landon Bartel, High Jump

Kaiwan Culmer, Triple Jump

Antoine Lloyd, 60-Meter Hurdles

Husker Men Claim Dual Meet Championship in 2017; Women Finish Third

The Nebraska men’s track and field team won the 2017 Dual Meet National Championship as determined by Track & Field News Magazine. It marked the first time the Husker men were crowned dual-meet champions since the final rankings switched to absolute - including both the indoor and outdoor seasons - in 2013. The Husker men finished off a perfect 15-0 indoor and outdoor dual-meet record after winning the team title at the Red Raider Shootout in Lubbock, Texas. With a decisive win over the then-No. 3 Red Raiders, the Huskers extended their streak to 20 straight dual-meet wins dating back to 2001. In that span, the Huskers beaten 53 opponents.

Despite the win streak, the Huskers were never able to finish higher than second (in 2016) in the final rankings, which were discontinued from 2006 through 2012. In 2017, Nebraska maintained the top spot in the rankings throughout the outdoor season and earned the first-ever dual-meet title for a Big Ten men’s program since the rankings began in 1968. The women (14-1) finished No. 3 in the rankings behind LSU and Oklahoma. It was their best final ranking since finishing second in 2004.

To be ranked in the dual-meet rankings, a team must compete in one or more dual meets (defined as a scored meet between four or fewer teams). Teams are ranked on wins and losses, marks, and strength and depth of dual-meet schedule. Teams are rewarded for taking dual meets seriously.

Pepin Still Going Strong at the Helm for the Huskers

The all-time winningest track and field coach in the history of the Big 12 and the former Big Eight Conference, Nebraska Head Coach Gary Pepin will enter his 38th season as the head coach of the Nebraska men’s and women’s track and field teams in 2018, making him the longest tenured active coach in Cornhusker athletics and among Big Ten track and field programs.

Pepin is a USTFCCCA Hall of Fame member and has led the Husker programs to a combined three national team titles, 72 conference team titles, 59 individual national champions and 561 individual conference champions. Additionally, 515 first-team All-America honors have been achieved under Pepin, and 58 CoSIDA Academic All-America honors have been earned under Pepin’s guidance, which dates back to 1981 for the women’s program and 1984 for the men’s team.

Since Nebraska joined the Big Ten Conference in 2011-12, Pepin’s teams have won five Big Ten championships, including a men’s sweep of the indoor and outdoor titles in 2016. The Husker men claimed the Track & Field News Dual-Meet National Championship in 2017, as they finished an unbeaten season in dual, tri and quad meets. Individually, Huskers have captured 54 Big Ten event titles, including four in 2017 and six in 2018.