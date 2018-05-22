Longtime LFR Battalion Chief Retires

Posted By: Rachael Miner

"Tonight marks the end of Leo Benes' 32 year career. Thank you chief for your dedication and commitment to keeping the citizens of Lincoln safe."



It's the emotional ending that still hasn't sunk in.



"I don't think it will really soak in until next Wednesday when it would be time to get up and go to work," former Battalion Chief Leo Benes said.



Leo Benes' 32 year career at Lincoln Fire and Rescue came to an end Monday night. The battalion chief made his final call surrounded by his crew and his family.

It was an unplanned ending, but one knew it was time.

"We hope you enjoy your well deserved retirement, we have it from here."



Not one to keep still, Benes has big plans for his retirement– including building his daughter a house, and working in his wood shop, "There's a number of things I like to build I make fly fishing nets, cabinets, and just about anything I'll give it a try but I might not be real good at it."



Despite his plans to stay busy Benes says he will miss the fire station he called home for so long.



"It was truly a great opportunity. Just knowing the people that I had what the service provided for my wife and I and our family through the years, it was a good life."