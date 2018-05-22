Longtime LFR Battalion Chief Retires - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Longtime LFR Battalion Chief Retires

Longtime LFR Battalion Chief Retires

Posted By: Rachael Miner

rminer@klkntv.com

"Tonight marks the end of Leo Benes' 32 year career. Thank you chief for your dedication and commitment to keeping the citizens of Lincoln safe."

It's the emotional ending that still hasn't sunk in.

"I don't think it will really soak in until next Wednesday when it would be time to get up and go to work," former Battalion Chief Leo Benes said. 

Leo Benes' 32 year career at Lincoln Fire and Rescue came to an end Monday night. The battalion chief made his final call surrounded by his crew and his family.

It was an unplanned ending, but one knew it was time.

"We hope you enjoy your well deserved retirement, we have it from here."

Not one to keep still, Benes has big plans for his retirement– including building his daughter a house, and working in his wood shop, "There's a number of things I like to build I make fly fishing nets, cabinets, and just about anything I'll give it a try but I might not be real good at it."

Despite his plans to stay busy Benes says he will miss the fire station he called home for so long.

"It was truly a great opportunity. Just knowing the people that I had what the service provided for my wife and I and our family through the years, it was a good life."

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 14th and Old Cheney massive construction project

    14th and Old Cheney massive construction project

    14th and Old Cheney massive construction project

    After discussions and blue prints being talked about, people came together Tuesday to learn about a big construction project here in Lincoln. We're talking about the long awaited roundabout at 14th and Old Cheney. 

    More >>

    After discussions and blue prints being talked about, people came together Tuesday to learn about a big construction project here in Lincoln. We're talking about the long awaited roundabout at 14th and Old Cheney. 

    More >>

  • A cure for hangovers? A UCLA professor may have cracked the code

    A cure for hangovers? A UCLA professor may have cracked the code

    Drop everything and pick up a glass of wine. Science has finally come through for us. A professor from UCLA has designed "an antidote that could help people enjoy wine or cocktails or beer without a hangover."More >>
    Drop everything and pick up a glass of wine. Science has finally come through for us. A professor from UCLA has designed "an antidote that could help people enjoy wine or cocktails or beer without a hangover."More >>

  • Miss Nebraska named Miss USA, makes history

    Miss Nebraska named Miss USA, makes history

    Miss Nebraska named Miss USA, makes history

    Sarah Rose Summers beat out 50 other women from all the states and the District of Columbia.

    More >>

    Sarah Rose Summers beat out 50 other women from all the states and the District of Columbia.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.