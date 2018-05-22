LES donates solar powered charging stations to Holmes Lake - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

LES donates solar powered charging stations to Holmes Lake

LES donates solar powered charging stations to Holmes Lake

Posted:

Lincoln Electric System (LES) is going green and giving back to the community!

It's all thanks to their paperless billing initiative which began in July of 2017.

LES says over 14,000  customers have switched to paperless billing so far.

As part of the initiative, the company pledged to put its first year of savings toward community additions like solar powered charging stations.

Going paperless saves LES about 8 dollars per person each year.

That may not sound significant, but the business has reported over $100,000 in savings as a result.

Going green is helping LES be more environmentally friendly, keeping costs low, reducing waste and even simplifying bill payments.

"We are providing convenience to the customers, they can get an email notice, they can get to their bills, the bills can be archived on our system and it works really well for saving effort and storage space," said CEO of LES Kevin Wailes.

The company will be donating $7,500 toward Lincoln's '2 For Trees' program.

60 trees will be planted across the city in four separate quadrants.

Over $45,000 is being used to purchase four mobile solar charging stations as well as two solar charging benches.

Three have been installed so far, one at Haymarket Park and two more at Holmes Lake.

"We've never done these before but we just think it's a good thing to try and see how they work. We may determine that we need larger capacity batteries or something. We will just have to see what experience we have after deployment," said Wailes.

LES and Lincoln Parks and Rec are still working to decide where the others will be placed.

The charging stations are compatible with both Apple and Android devices.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 14th and Old Cheney massive construction project

    14th and Old Cheney massive construction project

    14th and Old Cheney massive construction project

    After discussions and blue prints being talked about, people came together Tuesday to learn about a big construction project here in Lincoln. We're talking about the long awaited roundabout at 14th and Old Cheney. 

    More >>

    After discussions and blue prints being talked about, people came together Tuesday to learn about a big construction project here in Lincoln. We're talking about the long awaited roundabout at 14th and Old Cheney. 

    More >>

  • A cure for hangovers? A UCLA professor may have cracked the code

    A cure for hangovers? A UCLA professor may have cracked the code

    Drop everything and pick up a glass of wine. Science has finally come through for us. A professor from UCLA has designed "an antidote that could help people enjoy wine or cocktails or beer without a hangover."More >>
    Drop everything and pick up a glass of wine. Science has finally come through for us. A professor from UCLA has designed "an antidote that could help people enjoy wine or cocktails or beer without a hangover."More >>

  • Miss Nebraska named Miss USA, makes history

    Miss Nebraska named Miss USA, makes history

    Miss Nebraska named Miss USA, makes history

    Sarah Rose Summers beat out 50 other women from all the states and the District of Columbia.

    More >>

    Sarah Rose Summers beat out 50 other women from all the states and the District of Columbia.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.