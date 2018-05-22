Labor of love: making bowls for a good cause

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Next Tuesday the Food Bank of Lincoln is hosting their 16th Annual Empty Bowls Luncheon.

The event has raised more than $1 million in the past.

For Kathleen Grossman, making pottery is a labor of love. It takes her less than two minutes to make a bowl, but she does spend a lot of time at her wheel.

"There's not too many times you can do something that has such a huge impact on your community and makes you feel so good and is easy enough for you to do," said Grossman.

Over the last 16 years Grossman has made more than 12,000 bowls for the Food Banks Event. When she started the event, she made 250 bowls. She does have some help.

"When it comes to food bank champions in our community you cannot underestimate how much Kathleen Grossman and the folks at Down Under Pottery have contributed to the food banks success," said Michaella Kumke with the Food Bank of Lincoln.

The luncheon will be taking place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday May 29th at the Embassy Suites. Fifteen vendors are supplying soup. Tickets are sold out, but they will allow a limited number of people at the door.

