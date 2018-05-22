Local organizations ask for summer volunteers - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Local organizations ask for summer volunteers

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News 

Summer is quickly approaching and if you want to spend your days off doing more than sitting by the pool, There are a lot of organizations in Lincoln that could use your help.

One of those is Tabitha's Meals on Wheels program.

"We are shy volunteers for the summer, we have about 50 open routes,” Gina Cotton with Tabitha said. “It's perfect for a college student or high school student or a family to see Lincoln in a whole new light and there's a big need out there."

Meals on Wheels volunteers drop off hot meals to Lincoln's elderly.

Cotton said it's often their only warm meal and only person they see every day.

"It's very flexible depending on your schedule. If you can do one route in a month, great, if you can do one every day, wow,” Cotton said.

The Nebraska Community Blood Bank also has volunteer needs this summer.

They're always needing blood donors.

"We have other opportunities as well, you can help in the office occasionally,” Erica Busta with the Blood Bank said. “And for those 18 and up you can help in the canteen and give out juice and cookies and talk with our donors to make sure they're feeling well before they leave."

They're also looking for volunteers of all ages to help hand out water at a charity race on June 16.

But if what you really want is to enjoy the summer sun and knock out those volunteer hours– the Health Department's, Keep Lincoln and Lancaster County Beautiful program has the gig for you.

"We have a mission to help the city of Lincoln and Lancaster County keep the area clean, healthy and beautiful,” said Renae Rief with the Health Department.

They organize litter pick–ups all across the city all year long.

"We'll give you an area of town that needs litter clean up, we'll provide tools, maps and trash and recycling bags,” Rief said.

To volunteer at Tabitha click here: https://www.tabitha.org/give/volunteer.html

To volunteer at the Nebraska Community Blood Bank: https://www.ncbb.org/volunteer

To volunteer with Keep Lincoln and Lancaster County Beautiful: https://lincoln.ne.gov/city/health/environ/Waste/KLLCB/Volunteer.htm

To find more volunteer opportunities go here: http://www.volunteerlinc.org/

