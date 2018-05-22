American Idol trip winner

Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Maddie Poppe won last night's American Idol Finale.



The Iowa woman making the midwest proud.



There to see it all our channel 8 American Idol finale trip giveaway winner.

Tammy Waltke of Claytonia got 2 airline tickets to Hollywood and a hotel stay.

She took her mom with her and she says they had a great time.

"I had goosebumps when they announced the winner her name and then they also announced they were a couple. It's just like that's so sweet," said Tammy Waltke trip winner.



Tammy is referring to the other finalist, Kaleb Lee Hutchinson.

He said on the finale last night that he and Maddie are dating.

Congrats to Tammi for winning our contest. And Maddie for winning American Idol!