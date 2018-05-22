Bishop Heights Park Celebration

Posted By: Kennedy Stowater

kstowater@klkntv.com

Eight–year–old Simon Brockmeier went door–to–door, held fundraisers and applied for a grant to get new playground equipment at Bishop Heights Park.



After Lincoln Parks and Recreation got rid of the old, outdated and unsafe equipment, Simon quickly wrote to them last fall asking if there was a chance they would replace the equipment, and if he could be part of the fund raising effort to make it happen.



Dozens of families came for the ribbon cutting ceremony; a good look at what is to come during summer vacation.



Kids are already enjoying the updated park and are very thankful for Simon.



Simon plans to spend a lot of time at Bishop Heights park this summer and hopes other kids in Lincoln will come too.



He isn't done raising money though, Simon wants to raise more money to buy a picnic table.

You can contact Lincoln Parks and Recreation to donate money.