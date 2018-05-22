MADD Nebraska hosted its annual MADD Hero Awards Tuesday.



MADD recognized 40 law enforcement and others across the state, who work to take impaired drivers off the road.

The organization says it's important to recognize the men and women who do this work.

"They risk their lives to do that and so, it's one day out of the year we can honor, not only law enforcement, county attorneys and probation officers, but also to their families because it takes a big toll on families," says Andrea Frazier, MADD Program Director.

In 2016, over 10,000 people were killed due to drunk driving crashes. 81 of them on Nebraska roads

A startling statistic, each year officers arrest more than a million DUI offenders.