LPS board approves interlocal agreement

On Tuesday, the Lincoln Board of Education voted 4-1 to pass the interlocal agreement for increasing school safety.

The plan adds six additional police officers--or SROs--to Lincoln's middle schools, a threat assessment officer, a social worker and money to contract help for mental health and behavior services.

Parents testifying at the meeting praised the agreement as a product of the community working together.

But they said it's only the first step in making schools safer.



"What we have to do is protect our children from the evil that can get them," said Patrick Conway of Lincoln. "We have to teach them to rise above that evil, help them grow into the men and women who can affect meaningful, positive change in their homes, their communities and this world as a whole."



Barbara Baier was the only board member to vote against plan. She said it could lead to problems if there were property tax cuts, costing LPS funding.



"This interlocal agreement states we could not cut SROs for 15 months," Baier said. "We could face a situation where we're cutting teachers and not police officers."



Others said they were concerned over what effect having more SROs in schools will have on minority students.



"Students of color are disciplined at a greater rate than their white peers, when these students are encountering, time after time, with the resource officers," said Blanca Ramirez-Salazar.

LPS is also looking at dropping its property tax levy. More state aid is coming in and they're getting more property tax revenue.