14th and Old Cheney massive construction project

After discussions and blue prints being talked about, people came together Tuesday to learn about a big construction project here in Lincoln. We're talking about the long awaited roundabout at 14th and Old Cheney.



A final open house was held to see if they need to change their plans.



Mark Oltman is just one concerned person here in Lincoln learning about the city's construction project expected to cost between $30 million and $36 million.

The goal is to reduce traffic on 14th Street, Old Cheney, and Warlick Blvd, and save commuters time.



"33 years ago the commute to Palmyra was 17 minutes," says Mark Oltman. "When I retired six years ago it was 35–40 minutes because of traffic flow."



"I chose to come here because I drive through the area and I want traffic to move even better than it does, so it doesn't get clogged up," says Michael Fultz.



There are several parts to this project, which you can see in this simulation video the department of public works created.



"In the end the main feature of this will be an elevated roundabout with a T-intersection," says Project Manager Thomas Shafer.



Seven intersections will change and be replaced with several other roundabouts. One on Warlick Blvd, one further South on 14th Street. Designing this new layout started way back in 2012. If everything goes according to plan, construction would take two years with a completion date of 2021.



"We hope to start in 2019 with some utility re-locations," says Shafer. "You'll see folks working off to the side of the road moving private utilities."

People like Mark, attending this open house at Southwest High School say they can't wait for the dust to settle and this virtual simulation to become their reality.



"I look forward to it's completion so it will take me 10 minutes to go out and see my grandchildren in Denton instead of 35."



I'm told there's money to fully fund this project. For more information visit: 14thOldCheney.com