UPDATE: Lincoln man killed in head-on crash in southwestern Nebraska

UPDATE: Press Release from Gosper County Sheriff

On Tuesday May 22, 2018 at 0922 am the Gosper County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to a two vehicle accident with injuries three miles east of Elwood. The accident investigation showed that a 2011 Dodge pickup, driven by 73 year old Marlow Anderson of Lincoln, Nebraska was east bound on Highway 23 when the pickup crossed the center line into the west bound lane. The pickup struck a 2016 Kenworth straight truck fuel hauler, driven by 43 year old Christopher Brink of Holdrege, Nebraska. The vehicles hit nearly head-on. Both vehicles were totaled. Marlow Anderson, driver of the pickup was pronounced deceased at the scene. Both drivers were wearing seat belts. The Gosper County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Elwood Rescue unit, Region 17 Emergency Management, Nebraska Department of Roads, Dawson County Sheriff's Office and the Nebraska State Patrol.

___________________________________________

ELWOOD, Neb. (AP) - Authorities say one person had been killed in a head-on crash in southwestern Nebraska.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 9:20 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 23 just east of Elwood in Gosper County.

Sheriff Dennis Ocken says arriving first responders found a fuel truck in the ditch on the north side the highway and a pickup truck with extensive front end damage.

The driver of the pickup was pronounced dead at the scene. The extent of any injuries to the driver of the fuel truck was not immediately available.

Their names were not immediately released. Officials say the vehicles were traveling in opposite directions and collided head-on.

Ocken says no fuel from storage tank of the fuel truck was spilled.