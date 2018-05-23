UPDATE: Train was parked at time of collision

Car vs. train accident on SW 142nd and Roca Rd.

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

A Princeton man is recovering after crashing into the side of a train early Wednesday morning.

He's been identified as 28-year-old Corey Loupin.

The crash happened on SW 142 and West Roca Road.

Lancaster County Sheriff's Captain Tom Brookhouser said Loupin crashed into a train at 3:00 a.m. But officials weren't alerted to the crash until 6:45 when a passerby called it in.

Loupin was trapped in the car for almost four hours after the crash. He had to be extricated before being life-flighted to Bryan West. Brookhouser said he was alert when officials arrived, but in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

The train, which was heading east, was found in a railyard in Lincoln.

Brookhouser said it may have been parked, waiting for another train to pass when the crash happened, but they're so heavy the train operators didn't notice there was an impact.

Several departments responded to help including l-s-o, southwest rural fire and rescue and crete fire and rescue.

____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

UPDATE: Officials say Corey Loupin, 28, from Princeton was transported to the hospital after his vehicle collided with a train in southwest Lancaster County.

Loupin is in possible critical condition. Loupin was driving a 2008 GMC Yukon.

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene on SW 142nd near Roca Road at around 6:30 a.m. when a passerby called it in. Authorities believe the accident happened at approximately 3 a.m.

The victim was airlifted to the hospital, where he remains Wednesday morning.

An SUV versus train accident happened just after 6:30 this morning off of SW 142nd and Roca Rd.

The SUV struck the train--then the train kept going.

Officials say the person was life-flighted to Bryan West with critical injuries.

Rescue crews remain on the scene.

We have a reporter on the scene and will bring you the latest details as they become available.