Man biking across U.S. stops in Nebraska

Posted By: Rachael Miner

rminer@klkntv.com

Peddaling across the United States on a bike is not something most people would do.

But for Adrian De La Vega it's how he's working to bring change to what he calls a broken education system, "So they don't teach us practical skills like how to communicate with people and how to network with people. Finances is overlooked, we don't know anything about money."

In the past 23 days De La Vega has peddled through six states, including Nebraska, with stops at each state capitol.

There he tries to meet with lawmakers to discuss the importance of including life skills, like budgeting and interpersonal skills, into basic education.

It's a change he says needs to happen or future generations will continue to struggle.



"It doesn't help anyone if we don't try to change that. If the students in college are the future of America, but if they're struggling themselves to just survive then we won't move forward," De La Vega said.



Adrian knows change will take time, but he wants to be the one to start the discussion.



"The system that we have right now isn't working and isn't helping everyone to the best that it could be. I hope that I'm able to get my ideas and my voice to a bigger platform and able to get the attention of Betsy DeVos and the education department."

De La Vega's next stop is the Iowa state capitol.

He plans to continue his journey until he achieves his goal of meeting with Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos.