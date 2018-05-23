Teachers get slimed at Cathedral of the Risen Christ

Posted By: Pierce Georlett

pgeorlett@klkntv.com

Today kids at a local school got to have a little extra fun this afternoon to raise money.



At Cathedral of the Risen Christ the faculty were the ones that got schooled.



A principal and a science teacher got together and dressed up as Einstein and goo Galileo and got slimed by the entire school.

The kids made around 55 gallons of slime for today's event.



"We are raising money to remodel our science lab this summer and those the student had the opportunity to slime Einstein and Goo Galileo," said science teacher Mark Simmons.



Currently the school is about half way to their goal of $65,000 and will start construction this summer.

They hope to get all of the funding and the construction done this summer and have it ready by next school year.



If you want to donate to their cause you can donate at https://givetolincoln.com/nonprofits/cathedral-of-the-risen-christ-school

