Married Lincoln Public Schools teacher retire together

Posted By: Pierce Georlett

pgeorlett@klkntv.com

Leslie and Joe Wittgren have been married for 40 years, and now they are calling it quits.

But not from each other, the happy couple has worked at Irving Middle School together for over 30 years, and decided it was time to move on to other things.



"We want to be able to go down to see our twins are starting kindergarten we want to go down and take part in Grandparents day," says Leslie Wittgren "all of those little things that we haven't had an opportunity to do."



They're hoping to spend a little more time with each other as well.

Even though they worked side by side, they actually hardly ever saw each other on the job.



"We would carpool so we saw each other on our way to school in the morning," said Joe Wittgren "and then a lot of time we would not see each other till we pooled and went home."



The lack of contact had some of their students questioning.



"Funny because if I was taking my gym class and we happen to walk by the shop and Joe was coming out and sometimes you wouldn't say anything and they would say 'They didn't talk they didn't speak to each other," said Leslie.

"A rumor got out that there was trouble in paradise," added Joe "and that we weren't getting along and stuff and maybe even a divorce which was big vicious rumor. We laughed about it and stuff so from then on we always made sure we said hi to each other when we met in the hall"



Throughout their combined six decades of teaching, they've learned a few things themselves when it comes to a happy marriage.



"Be a real good listener," said Joe Wittgren



"Probably give and take probably," says Leslie "I think the most being interested in what the other is doing."



And while they may be closing the text books, they say they're excited for the next chapter of their lives together.

