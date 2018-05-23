Technology curing pain without opioids

He is in critical condition.More >>
He is in critical condition.More >>
Leslie and Joe Wittgren have been married for 40 years, and now they are calling it quits.More >>
Leslie and Joe Wittgren have been married for 40 years, and now they are calling it quits.More >>
With opioid abuse and addiction on the rise, a Lincoln doctor is using special technology to help people in severe pain. This technology has only been allowed in the U.S. for two years. Doctor Phil Essay with the Nebraska Spine and Pain Center has performed the first four procedures in Nebraska.More >>
With opioid abuse and addiction on the rise, a Lincoln doctor is using special technology to help people in severe pain. This technology has only been allowed in the U.S. for two years. Doctor Phil Essay with the Nebraska Spine and Pain Center has performed the first four procedures in Nebraska.More >>
Every year during the spring and summer, pollen floats through the air and can cause breathing problems when inhaled, but did you know thunderstorms can also make it worse? It's called thunder fever.More >>
Every year during the spring and summer, pollen floats through the air and can cause breathing problems when inhaled, but did you know thunderstorms can also make it worse? It's called thunder fever.More >>
Today kids at a local school got to have a little extra fun this afternoon to raise money.More >>
Today kids at a local school got to have a little extra fun this afternoon to raise money.More >>
The vehicles hit nearly head-onMore >>
The vehicles hit nearly head-onMore >>
On Wednesday, Lincolnites attended an open house where they got to share their thoughts on what the new Downtown Master Plan should include.More >>
On Wednesday, Lincolnites attended an open house where they got to share their thoughts on what the new Downtown Master Plan should include.More >>
It proved to be an emotional night for Sarah Summers of Papillion as she was crowned Miss USA.More >>
It proved to be an emotional night for Sarah Summers of Papillion as she was crowned Miss USA.More >>
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous pageMore >>