UPDATE: Two students hurt in small explosion in Jorgensen Hall

UPDATE: The two students were males 19 and 22 years old. They were alone in the lab when a jar of chemicals exploded. One suffered cuts to his hands and face while the other had inhalation burns. They were taken to a nearby hospital. Their injuries are considered non-life threatening.

The two were decontaminated on the scene.

Everyone else in the building at the time was evacuated and the building closed. After the mess was cleaned up, the building was reopened.

It's unknown how the explosion occurred, but UNL is investigating and said they will release more information when its available.

