Governor Ricketts celebrates State Trooper's Drug Bust

Posted By: Pierce Georlett

pgeorlett@klkntv.com

The state troopers got over a ton of illegal drugs off the streets, by busting a trailer carrying them.



On Thursday Governor Ricketts celebrated four state troopers who made a Nebraska record drug bust earlier this year.



"our troops made a traffic stop of a semi truck and trailer which was driving on the shoulder just a seemingly routine traffic stop," says Colonel John Dolduc about the drug bust "through excellent police work the initial troopers on the scene became suspicious of criminal activity the search of the truck and trailer reveled 1,800 pounds of drugs hidden in a concealed compartment inside the trailer."



This one story, is one of many drug busts that have already happened this year.



"The work that our Nebraska State troopers are doing are absolutely saving lives." said Gov. Pete Ricketts "That when you take that much fentanyl off the street you are saving lives and that's what our Nebraska state troopers are doing each and every day."



This drug problem is not only here in the state but it is also a national problem.



"This year is going to be a banner year, a record year in a bad way for over dosing death in the United States." said Matthew Barden of the DEA "Their talking about 70,000 plus overdoses this year. 70,000. That like 191 people a day. And it would just simply ask and put it in these terms. I few had 191 people, if we had plane crash every day what would we do we would park the planes until we would figure something out."



The troopers were asked a lot of questions about the big bust, but the easiest question was what all of that marijuana smell like.



"A ton of marijuana," said trooper Kendall Reid.



This year the Nebraska State Patrol has seen a really big increase in drug busts all throughout the state