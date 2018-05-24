LPS students celebrate last day of school

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

And all across the city, Lincoln Public Schools students ended the school year in a special way.

At Adams elementary, they kicked-off summer with an all day field day.

"We're celebrating the last day of school,” Lily Mcafee, kindergartener said.

They played yard games, parachute and more.

Graham Ahzen, a second grader at Adams Elementary said his favorite game Frisbee.

"Try to hit the cones and it’s really hard,” Ahzen said.

Another school that got out and enjoyed the warm weather, was Arnold Elementary.

Second and third graders went fishing at Bowling Lake.

"You can catch a lot of fish and cook them,” said third grader Andrew Lorenz.

Third grader Lia Novoselor said she had a successful trip.

"I caught five fish,” Novoselor said.

But for some, the day was a little more bitter-sweet.

Hill Elementary fourth graders had a tunnel walk send-off for the fifth graders as they embark on their new journey to middle school.

"Kind of exciting and kind of scary,” fifth grader Sawyer Jung said.

At Kahoa Elementary, alumni who are graduating from high school this year stepped back in time walked around the track with kindegarteners.

"Really enjoyed it and seeing all of my teachers and walking with all of my friends I've known since kindergarten,” Taylor Morgan, who is graduating from high school said.

The seniors said they hope their visit inspires the elementary schoolers to stay motivated throughout school.

"Really excited a lot of fun and hopefully they look up to this as a goal in their life and hopefully they all make it,” Ian Ehrenfriend, senior said.

At Dawes Middle School, eighth graders, who are heading to high school, told me they felt only excitement.

"It feels good to move on to high school and it was fun going through middle school with my friends,” Cooper Wesslund, a Dawes Middle School eighth grader said.

With their annual awards show, The Dawesies, students were honored for all of their accomplishments over the year.

"Dawes ends out the last day of school really well; we really like to encourage students,” Eighth grader Savannah McMullen-Larson said.

But even though they just got done with this school year, these students are already excited for the next one.

Lily McAfee said she’s, "Excited to make new friends!"

And Lia Novoselor said, “I wanna get in higher grades faster!”

"I wanna get in higher grades faster!"

While they're excited for next year, these kids had big plans for the summer. They’re said they’re looking forward to swimming, playing baseball and spending a lot of time soaking up the sun with their friends.