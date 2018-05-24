Lincoln Pools Opening - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Lincoln Pools Opening

Lincoln Pools Opening

Posted By: Kennedy Stowater

kstowater@klkntv.com

Lincoln city pools have been preparing for opening day for many weeks now.

You can do more than just swim for fun; all city pools offer swimming lessons, teams for swimming and timing and aquatic exercises.

While they're excited to open the pools, making sure the water is safe is very important.

