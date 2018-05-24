Vehicle larcenies up in May

Thieves get active during the month of May.



Ellie Kurtenbach is just one of the victims of a string of car break-ins near 14th St. and Fletcher Ave. There were 13 of them in that area between May 5 and 6.

"It was the passenger window and just the glove box was torn in two and the console...and then the bag and all my makeup and stuff," Kurtenbach said.

"With warmer weather, school's out and this time of year, we always see an increase in larceny from autos," said Lincoln Police Ofc. Angela Sands.



So it should be no surprise that the number of car larcenies in the city has risen this month.

In fact, Lincoln police say since May 1, they've had 189 reports so far. At this time last year, it was 146.

LPD says it's more common for thieves to not break windows.



"What we've found in the past is that they're just pulling door handles," Sands said. "Whichever one's unlocked, they're going to rifle through that to see if they can find anything."



So they recommend everyone lock their vehicles and roll up their windows and don't leave your keys or valuables in the car.

They say they see a lot of hits in congested areas, like parking garages, apartment complexes and parks.



"Let's say you park and you go jogging, don't stick your keys under your car seat or drop your wallet under your car seat," Sands said. "Thieves know that. They know that's where you hide your belongings and they will steal it."



Tamara Culhane says she uses the bike trails five days a week. She says she always locks her vehicle and has never had a break–in.



"I mean nowadays, things have changed and I just feel like better safe than sorry," Culhane says. "You know, lock you car....there's no excuse if you don't."



LPD also encourages neighbors to be proactive. If you see something suspicious in your neighborhood, tell police. The quicker they can get there to prevent crime, the better.