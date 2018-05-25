BREAKING: Harvey Weinstein turns himself in to NYPD

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Courtesy of ABC News.

Harvey Weinstein turned himself into police in New York City this morning to face criminal charges brought by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office.

The charges against Weinstein will not be revealed until he appears in court but the disgraced movie producer is expected to be charged with raping a woman and forcing another to perform oral sex, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

The criminal sex act charge stems from an allegation brought by Lucia Evans, who has said Weinstein forced her to perform oral sex during what she thought would be a casting call. The rape charge stems from an allegation by a woman who has not been publicly identified.

Evans told The New Yorker magazine last year that in 2004, Weinstein forced her to perform oral sex on him.

Weinstein, 66, has been accused by dozens of women of sexual misconduct and has been investigated by the New York Police Department, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, the New York Attorney General’s Office, the Los Angeles Police Department and U.K. authorities. He has denied all allegations of nonconsensual sex.

Still, consequences for Weinstein were swift and severe: Immediately after the first allegations emerged last October, he was terminated by his production company and expelled from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. His personal life imploded too: Weinstein's wife of more than a decade, Marchesa co-founder Georgina Chapman, announced that she was leaving him. Their divorce has yet to be finalized.