2 victims in Indiana school shooting, suspect in custody

A suspect is in custody after a shooting at Noblesville West Middle School in Indiana Friday morning, the Indiana State Police said.

Two victims are headed to the hospital, said Indiana State Police spokesman Sgt. John Perrine. Those families have been notified, Perrine said.

Children were seen running to waiting school buses.

The students are being taken to the Noblesville High School, where parents are asked to pick them up, said Perrine.

Noblesville West Middle School is located about 27 miles north of Indianapolis.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.