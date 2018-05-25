Teen arrested after firing starter pistol at girlfriend's home

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

A teenager is in custody after police report he fired what appeared to be gunshots at his girlfriends home.

It happened Thursday around 7:20 p.m. near 22nd and Y street.

The victims reporting three men drove up to their home and starting firing handguns. One of the shooters was identified as the boyfriend of a resident’s daughter. Police said he had a disagreement with his girlfriend, and was asking for her father.

He was identified as 19-year-old Tyler Vercher. He was arrested shortly after near 1515 Superior St., on three counts of terroristic threats.

Police said officers found two starter pistols in his car, those shoot blanks, but sound and look like real handguns.

They are still looking for the other two men involved.