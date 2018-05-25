Malcolm building being restored

Posted By: Pierce Georlett

Now this building was built in 1932 during the Great Depression, which made it the cornerstone of Malcolm and because of the help of family it's back to it's old glory.

This time last year a major rain storm hit Malcolm and destroyed this building.



"It was a complete remodel from top to bottom everything that we did we gutted the whole building," said Kelly Streeter the Co-Owner of Lippy's.



The rain storm though gave the Streeter family barbecue business Lippy's a new place that they could call home, right across the street.

Before they moved in here, they had a much smaller restaurant that could only fit around 20 people.

So now Lippy's is in this brand new renovated space that this family built.



"We knew that this was going to be a big move we went from me and my mom and husband working and my husband took care of everything all day long," said Sandy Streeter a Co-Owner of Lippy's "I work another full time job to where now we're over here and we and we have 16 employees a lot of them well all of them we had to teach who we are what we are what we're about what barbecue is."



And with all of the moving, and the renovating hasn't come with out some type of sacrifice.



"They have a lot of stuff they have to do so we have to stay at home," added Brian Streeter son of the Co-Owners "and make our own meals but it's really good we come down and we all get to work together."



During this trying time the family did lose a big supporter, as Kelly's father passed away.



"Lost my dad in the last year it was hard to get it finished. I wanted to finish it before he lost, you know he went to heaven but I know he's here," said Kelly Streeter.



So while the building has changed the one thing that has stayed the same is the flavor.