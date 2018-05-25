Water safety tips before Memorial Day Weekend

Memorial Day Weekend is finally here!

With school out for the summer, a lot of families will be heading to the lake this weekend.

These families are looking forward to spending time together out in the sun, some of which involve getting the boat out for the first time since last summer.

Boating Law Administrator Herb Angell has some advice for those people.



"There's no lanes out there. Boats can go in any direction they want. Another really interesting thing about boats is they don't have breaks, so bad things could happen. Please pay attention to where you're going and what you're doing."

Some rules and regulations to be aware of:

Boats with an enclosed gas tank or engine must have a fire extinguisher on board that is coast guard approved.

All motorboats must have a paddle or oar on board just in case the engine breaks down.

As for life jackets...

"You have to have a life jacket on board for each person. If you are under 13 you have to wear it all the time. We recommend that you wear them all the time anyway. They are just like seat belts, they don't work if you don't wear them," said Angell.

There was a boating accident last Saturday when a group of teenage girls were injured in a tubing accident in Cass County.

Herb says a boat pulling tubers or skiers should have had a look out as a safety precaution.

Alcohol is permitted but only in moderation. The last thing someone wants to do is go home with a boating DUI after a day on the water.

"Boating under the influence of alcohol is against the law. .08 just like in cars. We recommend that you don't have any alcohol on your boat at all."



Herb says the most common boating tickets given are for expired boating registration not having enough life jackets on board.

Be sure to check to make sure you're equipment is up to code before taking on the lake this weekend!