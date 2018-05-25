UPDATE: Lincoln house fire caused by cigarette

UPDATE:

Fire Investigator Rick Campos said the fire was caused by an improperly discarded cigarette.

A more updated estimate puts the damage around $500,000.

Campos says the couple inside the home was asleep at the time, and that a neighbor helped wake them up and get them out.

Crews responded to a two-alarm house fire near Air Park Friday afternoon.

It happened around 4:30 near NW 48th and Holdrege streets.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue said there was so much smoke, it kept crews from getting inside for awhile.

"It had already had breached the roof, so we decided to set the aerial up to kind of knock down some of the heavier flames and smoke," said Capt. Dave Kluthe. "And then we transitioned into the interior to finish knocking that down."

Kluthe said it took them 45 minutes to get the fire under control. Because of the heat, they were frequently rotating firefighters to keep them from getting worn out.

LFR said they're still investigating to determine the cause. They said the house is probably a total loss, but there are no injuries. They'll keep crews around to watch the house in case the fire rekindles.

