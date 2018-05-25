Don't Panic Labs holds towel drive

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

A local business is lending a hand to the city mission.

They held a towel drive today.

It was in the Haymarket at Don't Panic Labs.

People could stop by and donate towels that will go the mission.

In return, donators got to watch employees get doused in water.

With over 12–hundred people staying at the mission each year, towels are a big need.

"It's so important for all of us. How could you really go through your day without a towel. And the People's City Mission – their need for towels is great," said Russ Guill.

This is the second year Don't Panic Labs has held the drive and they plan to continue doing it.

Their goal was to collect a thousand towels.

They just gave us the final count 1,065.