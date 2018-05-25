UPDATE: Memorial day travel

UPDATE:

Friday is set to be the busiest travel day over the Memorial holiday weekend.

Trip Advisor said 30 percent of travelers will be leaving Friday.

But it could be costly because the national average gas prices could top $3 per gallon.



"I can understand raising prices for a lot of things," said Darrell Allen of Brainard. "But do you always gotta raise it when it comes summer time? Everybody wants to go to the lakes, everybody wants to do something."



"That's a little steep," said Michael Luna of Lincoln. "I hadn't noticed because I haven't been looking, but yeah, that's not okay."



Despite the frustration over those prices, that's not stopping travelers like Allen, who wants to drive to Kansas to spend the weekend at the lake.



"I mean, what else you going to do?" Allen said. "Unless you want to pedal 300 miles to the lake and then pedal your boat into the water, it ain't happening."



Another thing to watch out for: the heat. Forecasters said we'll see temperatures between 95 and 100 degrees. And in some places, those temperatures could be record breaking...

But that still won't deter some travelers.



"I'm a family man," Luna said. "I gotta take the kids out or they go nuts."



Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) said this can be a deadly holiday. They said drunk driving killed 160 people this time last year. They encourage you to designate a sober driver or use taxis or public transportation.

