At the National Homestead Park it's the 20th annual Tallgrass Prairie Fiddle Festival and people from all over the country are coming out to show off their talents.

Deborah Greenblatt has played the fiddle for several decades, and shes hoping to turn her talent into cash.

More than 30 performers from several states are competing for $3,000.

"We have people from Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri South Dakota and already today," said Susan Cook the Chief Ranger of Homestead Park "we've had people that are starting to make travels and their just stopping by going oh wow look at what I found today."

Deborah says even if she doesn't win, knowing there are other people with the same passion makes it fun.

"I think it's just great I'm glad the roads are clear," says Deborah Greenblatt "and there's no snow it's a little hot but it is just great to see all of these fiddlers come from all over."

For the competition the judges like Chris Sayer say they just want to see a great performance.

"What we look for is a little personality it's nerve racking I have such respect for these kids but yea we want to see a little confidence a little personality just something to kinda get the audience engaged a little," said Chris Sayer a Judge.

If you're interested in getting into fiddling the best part it's easy.

"I would say that the main thing is just to listen to as much of the music as you can. Because rally you just have to be a sponge. You have to soak it up," added Sayer.

The competition was fun but there's one thing that's for sure that there was no fiddling around.