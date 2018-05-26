Lincoln non-profit The Orchard will close its doors next month

The Orchard has been helping people here in Lincoln for about three years.

During that time the non–profit has changed many lives.



Mary Nelson has been volunteering at The Orchard for more than a year.

She was referred to there after a battle with cancer left her unable to work.

The Orchard's community has become her second family, a family she says saved her life.



"If it wouldn't have been for this place I can tell you for sure, because I'm 64 and I know my life cycle, that I wouldn't be standing here in front of you."

The Orchards funds have run out... And they will be closing their doors June 15th... Everyone involved hopes it's temporary.



"It's devastating. People were very emotional," said Executive Director Skylar Linn.

Mary Nelson is one of the 1,500 people who will see their lives change next month.

"It broke my heart because I've seen this place save so many people who sleep downtown on O street when it's 30 below zero up next to a building," said Nelson.

The Orchard needs to raise $75,000 dollars in three weeks to keep the doors open until the end of 2018.

If they are unable to raise the money in time, they hope to reopen sometime in 2019.

"Our goal is to make that temporary and to use that time to just to reorganize, reassess our situation and really get together with the community to make that happen and open the doors again as soon as we can," said Linn.



The Orchard helps people with mental health challenges, substance abuse and offers free meals to people in need.

If you're interested in getting involved visit their website at wellbeinginitiatives.org or contact Skylar Linn at 402-499-1322 or Slinn@winitiative.org.