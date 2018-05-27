One man killed in plane crash, Millard Airport closed for Investigation

One man killed in plane crash, Millard Airport closed for Invest - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

One man is dead following a plane crash at Millard Airport this morning.

The crash happened at roughly 8:45 Sunday morning, near 132nd and Q street.

Another person aboard the plane, a woman, was severely injured and taken to Bergan Mercy Medical Center. 

So far, the cause of the crash is unknown. Officials have notified the FAA and NTSB who are expected to be investigating at the scene soon. 

The airport in Millard is currently closed, and will remain so until the investigation is complete according to officials.

