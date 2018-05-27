UPDATE: Two dead in Millard Airport plane crash

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Two are dead after a plane crash at Millard Airport Sunday morning.

The crash happened at roughly 8:45 Sunday morning, near 132nd and Q street.

The victims were identified by Omaha Police Monday.

According to a release, 63-year-old David Steier and 61-year-old Arlene Steier died in the crash, with David dying at the scene and Arlene being transferred to CUMC Bergan, where she later died.

