LPD Drug Recognition Officer received award

Posted By: Rachael Miner

rminer@klkntv.com

When a driver is pulled over and suspected of being under the influence of more than just alcohol Lincoln Police turn to drug recognition expert Sara Genoways.



"It's an international program that teaches us to conduct evaluations and categorize what type of drug a person is under the influence of," said Officer Genoways.

There's only 114 people in Nebraska who are trained for this position and it's a job only two women in the state hold.

"It's really you just have to take pride in what you're doing. You not only have to sacrifice your time for doing that evaluation but you have to do a pretty significant report," Ofc. Genoways said.

The evaluation process is extensive and drug recognition officers can be called in any time day or night.

Since finishing her training Officer Genoways has completed 97 evaluations, "Sometimes we have those people who are having breakdowns and if I'm able to talk to them and figure out they're using to cope with mental illness I want to be able to get them help because I want to make it stop."

Officer Genoway's desire to help others earned her the outstanding drug recognition officer award from Mother's Against Drunk Driving.

She's the first female to win the award.

While the trophy is nice, she says the real reward is seeing people turn their lives around, "If any of them come away from that situation and they don't do it anymore and it's helped them that's absolutely worth all the time."

While working full time Officer Genoways is going back to school to get her masters degree.

She will be focusing on the role mental illness plays in substance abuse so she can better help the people she encounters.