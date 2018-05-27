Memorial Day Weekend Duathlon

Posted By: Pierce Georlett

pgeorlett@klkntv.com



It might be hot outside but the sun isn't stopping more than 30 runners and bikers from competing in a duathlon.

the competitors had to run 2 miles, bike for 12 miles, and then run 2 more miles.

but the difficulty of the race didn't stop people like Lincoln Murdoch from competing for what's important.



"It's pretty cool that this race happens on Memorial day when we can remember those who gave their lives," says Murdoch.



Like a lot of these runners Lincoln Murdoch have a special person they are running for.

Lincoln is racing for his father in law who was a prisoner of war back in World War Two.

It's his memory, Lincoln will use to get him pass the finish line.



"Yea I can remember particularly two years ago in this race I was kinda duking it out with somebody and the thing that kind kept me moving and kept me going I was just thinking about his perseverance. Particularly when he was a prisoner and what he went through and how he never gave up."



Another participant is James and he's not letting his disability of being both visually and hearing impaired stop him, from competing.



"I wanted to motivate other blind and visually impaired or handicapped people that if they put their mind to it they can accomplish almost anything they want to accomplish," said Jame Hareey.

He isn't just running for people who have disabilities he is also competing for those who gave their lives.



"To give thanks to our veterans and our loved ones going before us," added Hareey "making the sacrifices so we can enjoy the freedoms that we have today the USA."



While it was really hot out there this morning, and there was a lot of sweat. One thing's for sure between all of the runners it was completely worth it.