NEB T&F: Huskers Qualify 11 for NCAA Championships

Sacramento, Calif. - The Nebraska track and field team clinched five more bids to the NCAA Championships on the third and final day of the NCAA West Preliminary Round at Hornet Stadium on Saturday. The Huskers finished with a total of 11 bids to the NCAA Championships, including 10 individual events and one relay.

A pair of Huskers qualified in the men's 110-meter hurdles on Saturday, as both Antoine Lloyd and Luke Siedhoff finished second in their quarterfinal heats to earn automatic qualifying bids. Lloyd placed fourth overall in qualifying with a time of 13.70, as he will be competing in the 110-meter hurdles at the NCAA Championships for a third time. Lloyd, the Big Ten champion in the event, finished second in the 60-meter hurdles at the NCAA Indoor Championships earlier this year.

Siedhoff took fifth overall in the quarterfinal round, as he matched his lifetime best for the second day in a row with a time of 13.72. The last three races Siedhoff has run have all clocked in at 13.72, as he set his personal record in a fifth-place finish at the Big Ten Championships two weeks ago, and then matched that time in Friday night's preliminary race.

Senior Landon Bartel earned his third trip to the NCAA Outdoor Championships, as he earned a bid in the high jump with a clearance of 6-11 (2.11m). Nine athletes cleared a bar of 7-1 (2.16m), leaving a total of nine jumpers in a tie for 10th to compete in a jump-off for three more spots in Eugene. Bartel cleared on his first attempt at 7-1 to lock down a spot. Fellow senior Grant Anderson, who came into the regional seeded 41st, also cleared 6-11, but could not gain another clearance in the jump-off.

Senior Kaiwan Culmer earned his second NCAA Outdoor Championships bid in the triple jump, as he placed eighth with a best leap of 52-0 (15.85m). Culmer, the Big Ten triple jump gold medalist, was a first-team All-American in the event in 2016, when he placed eighth.

The men’s 4x400-meter relay team of Andy Neal, Ty Moss, Moujtaba Mohammed and Sam Bransby earned Nebraska’s final bid of the regional, clocking in at a season-best 3:05.93. Neal set the pace in the first lap, but the pack caught up to the Huskers. Bransby took the baton for the anchor leg in sixth place and passed three other runners to send the relay team to Eugene.

Angela Mercurio took 16th in the women's triple jump with a leap of 42-3 1/4 (12.88m), while Cody Walton placed 17th in the men's javelin with a throw of 213-4 (65.02m) and Burger Lambrechts Jr. placed 18th in the men's shot put with a throw of 59-8 1/4 (18.19m).

The Huskers clinched six bids to the NCAA Championships over the first two days of competition at the regional. Nick Percy qualified in both the discus and the hammer throw, while Carlos Davis also clinched a bid in the discus. On the track, Mohammed earned a spot in the men's 800-meter run in addition to his spot on the 4x400-meter relay team. For the Husker women, Brittni Wolczyk qualified for the third-consecutive season in the javelin, while Raynesha Lewis earned her first bid in the long jump.

The NCAA Championships will be held in Eugene, Oregon from June 6-9.

Nebraska's NCAA Championships Qualifiers

Nebraska Men

Landon Bartel, High Jump

Kaiwan Culmer, Triple Jump

Carlos Davis, Discus Throw

Moujtaba Mohammed, 800-Meter Run

Antoine Lloyd, 110-Meter Hurdles

Nick Percy, Discus Throw

Nick Percy, Hammer Throw

Luke Siedhoff, 110-Meter Hurdles

4x400m Relay (Andy Neal, Ty Moss, Moujtaba Mohammed, Sam Bransby)

Nebraska Women