Memorial Day preparation: Flag ceremony held at Calvary cemetery

A local cemetery is paying tribute to fallen veterans in preparation for Memorial Day.

The blessing ceremony was set up by the Knights of Columbus from St. Patrick's parish.



"I've had the privilege for the past two years to come out here and help the St. Patrick's counsel of the knights of Columbus to be able to bless these flags and honor them," said Father Lee Jirovsky, who is from the Sacred Heart Parish.

For several decades Nancy and Pat O'Brien have made it a tradition to come out and honor the graves of veterans.



"We both grew up in families that did Memorial Day, we've been married over 50 years and have come out every year," said Nancy O'Brien.

The O'Brien's have lived in Lincoln for their entire lives.

They have about a dozen family members buried who served in the military at Wyuka and Calvary cemeteries.

They feel it's an obligation to not only remember them but visit them regularly.

"They did give up their life so that we could have a nice life and so it's only fair that they be remembered for that," said Nancy O'Brien.

Pat is a Vietnam war veteran. Military service runs in his family.

"Pat's father was World War One, we have a brother in law here who was in the Korean war."

Sunday's flag service is one of many happening all over the country in preparation for Memorial Day.

The O'Brien's will be back next year... And maybe even a few more after that.

"We will be doing this.... Hopefully for another 50 years."



723 flags were placed upon the graves of fallen veterans. The act was done as a way to say thank you for all of their hard work and service to our country.