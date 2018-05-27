THREE HOMERS PROPEL SALTDOGS TO SERIES FINALE WIN

Posted By: Sports

Lincoln Saltdogs

FARGO, ND – The Lincoln Saltdogs launched three two-run home runs in three straight innings to dispatch of the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks 9-4 on Sunday afternoon.

Tyler Herron earned the win for the Saltdogs (5-5) while beating his former team. The righty notched his second quality start by allowing just three runs over 6.2 innings. Trey McNutt earned the loss for the RedHawks (5-4).

Fargo set the tone in the first couple innings. Tommy Mendonca picked up an RBI single in the first inning while Devan Ahart came through with a sacrifice fly in the second inning to make it 2-0. Then, Chad Hinshaw threw out Maikol Gonzalez at the plate to end the inning and keep it a two-run game.

The Saltdogs’ offense got going next. Brant Whiting kept the third inning going with a two-out single to bring up Angel Reyes. The righty launched a two-run homer to tie the game.

Brandon Jacobs continued the pattern in the fourth inning. He belted another two-run homer, his second long ball of the season, to give Lincoln the two-run lead.

Whiting reached on a walk in the fifth inning to bring up Reyes again. The slugger pounded his second homer of the game to stretch the lead to 6-2. Reyes leads the league with five home runs and 15 RBIs.

The two teams traded runs in the seventh inning to make it 7-3. The Saltdogs put the finishing touches on in the top of the ninth. Whiting recorded another single and Reyes reached on an error. Then Curt Smith knocked them in with a single to bring the lead to 9-3. The RedHawks score a run on a hit and an error to bring it to the 9-4 final score.

The Saltdogs head further north to take on the Winnipeg Goldeyes next. First pitch on Monday is at 7:00 PM with coverage beginning at 6:30 PM on ESPN 101.5 FM 1480 AM and saltdogs.com.

For more information on the Saltdogs, follow the team on Facebook and Twitter/Instagram @saltdogsball. For ticket information visit https://saltdogs.com/tickets/ or call (402) 474-2255.