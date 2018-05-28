Two men in custody after burglary at T's Stop & Shop

Posted By Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Two men are in custody after a burglary at T's Stop & Shop, that's near 28th and O Street.

33-year-old Keith Lee and 21-year-old Steven Murry are charged with the crime.

It happened around 10:45 p.m.

A witness saw two men break the glass to the front door and enter the business.

They then saw them leave southbound on O Street.

Police quickly set up a perimeter near 29th and O Street, and were able to apprehend the suspects.

Authorities say the items stolen included cigarettes and alcohol.

The two suspects were booked on suspicion of burglary.

No injuries were reported.