Hormel Foods recalls 228,000 lbs of canned meat

Courtesy KMTV:

FREMONT, Neb. (KMTV) - Fremont-based Hormel Foods is recalling more than 228,000 pounds of spam and other canned meats after concerns that they might contain shards of metal, according to the US Department of Agriculture.

The USDA's Food Safety Inspection Service said the issue was discovered after four customers complained they found metal objects in canned Hormel meat products.

The canned pork and chicken products were produced between February 8th through February 10th.

The following products should be either thrown away or returned to the store:

12-ounce metal cans labeled "SPAM Classic" with the designation "EST. 199N" and a "Best By" date of February 2021. They contain these production codes: F020881, F020882, F020883, F020884, F020885, F020886, F020887, F020888 and F020889.

The FSIS says there are reports of minor mouth injuries related to these products.