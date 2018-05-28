Lincoln man dies in crash in Southern Lancaster County

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

Press Release from Lancaster County Sheriff's Office

On May 26th, 2018 at 12:36 am, the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office and Southwest Rural Fire and Rescue responded to a single vehicle crash occurring near the 2600 block of West Roca Road.

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office Crash Reconstruction Team was called to investigate the scene. The investigation revealed the driver of an eastbound Yamaha R6L motorcycle experienced an unknown event which resulted in the motorcycle gradually running off the road, entering the south ditch and striking a field drive causing the driver to be ejected.

The driver and lone occupant of the motorcycle, 29 year old Di Di of Lincoln, was pronounced deceased at the scene. A Department of Transportation approved motorcycle helmet was in use. Alcohol/drugs are not believed to be a factor in this crash. Next of kin have been notified.