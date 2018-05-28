Reyes named American Association Player of the Week

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: Lincoln Saltdogs

LINCOLN, NE – The Lincoln Saltdogs and the American Association jointly announced today that Saltdogs utility player Angel (pronounced ON-hell) Reyes is the Pointstreak Player of the Week.

Reyes notched a hit in every game from May 22-27 and went 12-25 (.480) with four home runs, 13 RBIs and nine runs scored. He helped the team to a 4-2 record last week.

The Venezuelan has proven to be a clutch hitter early in the season. He hit a game-tying two-run homer in the season opener, launched a walk-off three-run shot to complete a 10-run rally against Wichita on May 22nd, ignited a rally with a 7th-inning two-run homer on May 24th and blasted a game-tying long ball on Sunday in Fargo.

Reyes is leading or near the top of the league in every batting statistic through the first 10 games of the season. He is eighth in average (.382), tied for second in runs (10), first in homers (5), first in RBIs (15), first in slugging (.882) and second in OPS (1.303).

Reyes brings six seasons of professional experience to Lincoln. Most recently, he played for the Marlins’ High-A affiliate in the Florida State League and hit .233 over 96 games. He played for Single-A Greensboro in 2016 and batted .252 with six home runs and 55 RBIs over 122 games.

The 23-year-old is versatile defensively. He has played every position except CF professionally and has managed a career .983 fielding percentage.

Reyes is the first Saltdogs player to earn the league’s Player of the Week award since Ian Gac on September 2, 2014. Mike Tamburino earned Pitcher of the Week honors last week.

The Saltdogs continue a 10-game road trip with a series against the Winnipeg Goldeyes starting tonight. First pitch is at 7:00 PM with coverage beginning at 6:30 PM on ESPN 101.5 FM 1480 AM and saltdogs.com/stream.

