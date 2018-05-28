Fallen military honored at Lincoln Memorial Park

Posted By: Rachael Miner

rminer@klkntv.com

It's the haunting sound that signals the final call for thousands of veterans.

Every Memorial Day the bell at Lincoln Memorial Park can be heard ringing to honor those who gave their lives serving our country.



"Memorial Day is about honoring the heroes who are here only in spirit to keep their memories alive. Citizens of this great nation cannot help but feel odd by the enormity of these sacrifices by these men and women," said Nebraska Army and National Guard General Kevin Lyons.

All branches of the military were honored at the ceremony Monday afternoon.

Several people spoke of the bravery of our veterans and the importance of keeping their memories alive.

Dozens of people attended, but for many veterans coming out to the ceremony is a yearly tradition and a way to reflect on their time serving.



"We did what we were assigned to do and it wasn't always pleasant," said Brendan Moore a Vietnam Veteran.

Retired Navy Veteran Brendan Moore says at the time their service was not appreciated.

For Moore, this ceremony is a way for him to honor the brothers he lost so they will never be forgotten, "I can't let them be forgotten, that's the final death I guess is being forgotten."