Memorial Day weekend fills Branched Oak Lake

Memorial Day weekend is always a time for folks to get out and enjoy the weather, even if it's incredibly hot.



"It's good to get away from home and everything and take a break from work and just come out to the lake, relax," said Broc Mueller.



Mueller said it's a family tradition to camp at Branched Oak Lake every Memorial Day weekend.

People also fished, swam, went boating and had picnics over the holiday.

Mueller said while he and his family had fun, they also thought about the troops.

"They can't be here with us when we're celebrating. Most of them are overseas or stationed somewhere in the United States. They can't come celebrate with their families and everything. Just keeping them in mind and thanking them for everything they do for us."

The park superintendent said Memorial Day weekend always draws the most campers to Branched Oak Lake--even more than the Fourth of July.

Nearly 700 of their camping sites were booked this weekend.