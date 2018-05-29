BREAKING: 2 cops among 3 dead in Belgium shooting - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Courtesy of ABC News

Two police officers were among three people shot and killed in Belgium on Tuesday.

A gunman fired on the officers and a passerby near a school in Liege, about 60 miles east of Brussels, authorities said.

Police later shot and killed the gunman.

The Liege Prosecutor's Office declined to say if the incident was terror related, but anti-terror police were summoned to the scene.

Belgium remains on high alert since a 2016 attack killed 32.

After the shooting on Tuesday, the nation's interior minister said via Twitter: "Our thoughts are with the victims of this horrible act. We are currently working on determining what happened precisely."

