Early morning house fire in southeast Lancaster county

Posted By: BriAna Campbell

bcampbell@klkntv.com

Around 4 a.m. Tuesday morning, the Hickman, Bennet, and Firth Fire and Rescue teams responded to a house fire.

The home was located in the rural area of southeastern Lancaster county.

Authorities say the fire originated on the back deck, but the cause is still unknown.

The flames spread to the attic and attached garage.

The homeowners were asleep in the basement, and were awoken by fire detectors and the smell of smoke.

Both got out safe.

The flames were put out quickly and fire crews continue to contain hot spots.

The main structure of the home was not damaged.