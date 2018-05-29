Belgium attacker stabs 2 cops in Liege, shoots them with their own guns

Courtesy ABC News:

Two policewomen were among three people killed in Belgium on Tuesday when a man stabbed them, took their guns and shot them in what authorities have since deemed a terror attack.

The third victim was a 22-year-old passenger in a car fired on by the suspect, near a school in Liege, about 60 miles east of Brussels, authorities said.

Police later shot and killed the gunman, who first fled into a nearby college, took a female hostage and was flushed out of the building by police. No students were harmed.

Two police sources told ABC News the assailant was named Benjamin Herman, a Belgian national known to police as someone who was radicalized in prison.

He approached the officers from behind, stabbed them multiple times and took their guns, officials said.

The Belgium federal prosecutor's office told ABC news earlier on Tuesday it was taking over the investigation from a local Liege prosecutor because "there are elements that make us believe that it was a terror attack."

Belgium remains on high alert -- 2 on a scale of 1-4 -- following a 2016 attack killed 32.

After the shooting on Tuesday, the nation's interior minister said via Twitter: "Our thoughts are with the victims of this horrible act. We are currently working on determining what happened precisely."