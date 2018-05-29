LPD contacts more than 200 during O street enforcement

Entered By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

It's a Lincoln tradition for classic cars and hot rods to cruise 'O' street as passersby camp out on the sidewalk and watch.

But when an officer, who police said was there to crack down on street racing, made a traffic stop near 48th and O street, the crowd got violent, police said Tuesday.

A police spokeswoman said more than 100 people started throwing bottles and rocks at officers and their cars.

"With concern for the crowd that was building and their close proximity to the curb and disturbances starting, officers closed O street between 48th and 56th streets," Officer Angela Sands said.

It took officers 45 minutes to close the road and disperse the crowds. The Nebraska State Patrol was there with a helicopter, along with assistance from the Sheriff's Office and the UNL Police Department.

Nobody was injured but a police cruiser was damaged.

Officers say the event was going well up until that point. But said that's why they were there. It's part of a summer-long project to cut down on street racing, and discourage the rowdy crowds the races can draw.

Throughout the night officers made 250 contacts on O street between 17th and 84th street between May 24 and 26.

The project, funded by the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety, resulted in the following violations:

Speeding Citations: 13

Speeding Warnings: 14

Seatbelt Violations: 2

Seatbelt Warnings: 4

No Insurance Violations: 10

No Insurance Warnings: 24

No Valid Registration Violations: 18

No Valid Registration Warnings: 11

Misc. Traffic Violations: 68

Misc. Traffic Warnings: 126

Reckless Driving Violation: 3

Speed Contest: 5

Flee to Avoid Violations: 1

Driving Under Suspension: 4

Misc. Alcohol Violations 1

Minor in Possession Violations: 4

Narcotics Violations: 4

Total Traffic Citizen Contacts 250