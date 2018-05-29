Star City Shores closed for repairs - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Star City Shores closed for repairs

Star City Shores, 4375 S. 33rd Ct., is closed for repairs to three flooded pump motors.  A reopening date has not been determined.

Other public pools include:

  • Arnold Heights, 4000 N.W. 46th, 402-441-7829
  • Ballard, 3901 N. 66th, 402-441-7898
  • Belmont, 12th and Manatt, 402-441-7826
  • Eden, 4400 Antelope Creek, 402-441-7827
  • Irvingdale, 1900 Van Dorn, 402-441-7828
  • Woods, 33rd and "J", 402-441-7782
  • Highlands Aquatic Center, 5511 N.W. 12th, 402-441-7800
  • University Place Aquatic Centers, 2000 N. 48th, 402-441-7834

For more information about the municipal pools, visit lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: pools).

