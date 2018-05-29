NU Athletics: Moos, Frost and Football Staff to Tour State in June

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Athletic Director Bill Moos, Head Coach Scott Frost and members of the Nebraska football staff will visit all areas of Nebraska as part of the Husker Nation Tour presented by First National Bank. The two-day, 26-town blitz will take place on Monday, June 11 and Tuesday, June 12.

All events in the Husker Nation Tour are free and open to the public and give Nebraska fans a chance to meet the coaching staff as preparations continue for the 2018 season. The tour will kick off with Frost, Moos and Associate A.D. for Football Matt Davison highlighting a trip to Scottsbluff and Alliance on Monday. The trio will be at the Gering Civic Center for a mid-day event on Monday, followed by an early evening event at Newberry’s in downtown Alliance.

Monday evening events will also take place in Valentine (Troy Walters, Mike Dawson) and Ogallala (Erik Chinander, Frank Verducci), before the staff meets fans in 22 towns on Tuesday, June 12.

Tuesday groups include Walters and Dawson (O’Neill, Aurora, Seward); Chinander and Verducci (Imperial, McCook, Lexington); Jovan Dewitt and Ryan Held (Kearney, Hastings, Geneva, York); Barrett Ruud and Sean Beckton (Norfolk, South Sioux City, West Point, Blair); Travis Fisher and Mario Verduzco (Wahoo, Fremont, David City, Beatrice) and Moos, Greg Austin and Zach Duval (Falls City, Auburn, Plattsmouth, Gretna).

2018 Husker Nation Tour Presented by First National Bank

Monday, June 11

Staff Town Time Location

Bill Moos, Scott Frost, Matt Davison Scottsbluff 12:30-1:30 p.m. Gering Civic Center

Alliance 4:30-6:30 p.m. Newberry’s

Erik Chinander, Frank Verducci Ogallala 5:30-7 p.m. Open Range Grill

Troy Walters, Mike Dawson Valentine 5:30-7 p.m. Bolo Brewery & Tap Room

Tuesday, June 12

Staff Town Time Location

Chinander, Verducci Imperial 8:30-9:30 a.m. Chase County Fair & Expo

McCook 1-2 p.m. Coppermill Steakhouse

Lexington 5-6 p.m. LakeShore Marina Bar

Walters, Dawson O’Neill 8:30-9:30 a.m. O’Neill Community Center

Aurora 1-2 p.m. Bremer Community Center

Seward 4-5 p.m. Harvest Hall-County Fairgrounds

Jovan Dewitt, Ryan Held Kearney 8:30-9:30 a.m. First National Bank

(Downtown Branch)

Hastings 11:30-12:30 Lochland Country Club

Geneva 3-4 p.m. Rialto Theater

York 5:30-6:30 p.m. Holthus Convention Center

Sean Beckton, Barrett Ruud Norfolk 9-10 a.m. Norfolk Country Club

South Sioux City 12:30-1:30 p.m. Hy-Vee

West Point 3-4 p.m. Nielsen Community Center

Blair 5:30-6:30 p.m. Woodhouse Auto Family

Travis Fisher, Mario Verduzco Wahoo 8:30-9:30 a.m. Hilltop Country Club

Fremont 11:30-12:30 Sid Dillon Chevrolet

David City 2-3 p.m. Par IV Restaurant & Lounge

Beatrice 5-6 p.m. The Black Crow

Moos, Greg Austin, Zach Duval Falls City 9-10 a.m. Pritchard Auditorium

Auburn 11:30-12:30 Arbor Manor

Plattsmouth 2:30-3:30 p.m. Plattsmouth Community Center

Gretna 5-6 p.m. Spikers Sports & Spirits

Note to Media: Please inform Keith Mann which events you plan to attend. In most cases, Husker staff will be available to the media approximately 15 minutes before the start time at each stop, and will have a 10-minute window with the media.