NU Athletics: Moos, Frost and Football Staff to Tour State in June

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations
Athletic Director Bill Moos, Head Coach Scott Frost and members of the Nebraska football staff will visit all areas of Nebraska as part of the Husker Nation Tour presented by First National Bank. The two-day, 26-town blitz will take place on Monday, June 11 and Tuesday, June 12.
All events in the Husker Nation Tour are free and open to the public and give Nebraska fans a chance to meet the coaching staff as preparations continue for the 2018 season. The tour will kick off with Frost, Moos and Associate A.D. for Football Matt Davison highlighting a trip to Scottsbluff and Alliance on Monday. The trio will be at the Gering Civic Center for a mid-day event on Monday, followed by an early evening event at Newberry’s in downtown Alliance.
Monday evening events will also take place in Valentine (Troy Walters, Mike Dawson) and Ogallala (Erik Chinander, Frank Verducci), before the staff meets fans in 22 towns on Tuesday, June 12.
Tuesday groups include Walters and Dawson (O’Neill, Aurora, Seward); Chinander and Verducci (Imperial, McCook, Lexington); Jovan Dewitt and Ryan Held (Kearney, Hastings, Geneva, York); Barrett Ruud and Sean Beckton (Norfolk, South Sioux City, West Point, Blair); Travis Fisher and Mario Verduzco (Wahoo, Fremont, David City, Beatrice) and Moos, Greg Austin and Zach Duval (Falls City, Auburn, Plattsmouth, Gretna).
Monday, June 11
Staff Town Time Location
Bill Moos, Scott Frost, Matt Davison Scottsbluff 12:30-1:30 p.m. Gering Civic Center
Alliance 4:30-6:30 p.m. Newberry’s
Erik Chinander, Frank Verducci Ogallala 5:30-7 p.m. Open Range Grill
Troy Walters, Mike Dawson Valentine 5:30-7 p.m. Bolo Brewery & Tap Room
Tuesday, June 12
Staff Town Time Location
Chinander, Verducci Imperial 8:30-9:30 a.m. Chase County Fair & Expo
McCook 1-2 p.m. Coppermill Steakhouse
Lexington 5-6 p.m. LakeShore Marina Bar
Walters, Dawson O’Neill 8:30-9:30 a.m. O’Neill Community Center
Aurora 1-2 p.m. Bremer Community Center
Seward 4-5 p.m. Harvest Hall-County Fairgrounds
Jovan Dewitt, Ryan Held Kearney 8:30-9:30 a.m. First National Bank
(Downtown Branch)
Hastings 11:30-12:30 Lochland Country Club
Geneva 3-4 p.m. Rialto Theater
York 5:30-6:30 p.m. Holthus Convention Center
Sean Beckton, Barrett Ruud Norfolk 9-10 a.m. Norfolk Country Club
South Sioux City 12:30-1:30 p.m. Hy-Vee
West Point 3-4 p.m. Nielsen Community Center
Blair 5:30-6:30 p.m. Woodhouse Auto Family
Travis Fisher, Mario Verduzco Wahoo 8:30-9:30 a.m. Hilltop Country Club
Fremont 11:30-12:30 Sid Dillon Chevrolet
David City 2-3 p.m. Par IV Restaurant & Lounge
Beatrice 5-6 p.m. The Black Crow
Moos, Greg Austin, Zach Duval Falls City 9-10 a.m. Pritchard Auditorium
Auburn 11:30-12:30 Arbor Manor
Plattsmouth 2:30-3:30 p.m. Plattsmouth Community Center
Gretna 5-6 p.m. Spikers Sports & Spirits
